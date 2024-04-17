“He’s very smart in his training” – Smilla Sundell believes Jonathan Haggerty is a different fighter ahead of Superlek rematch

ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell recently spoke about the upcoming rematch between ONE world champions Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek Kiatmoo9 in ONE's return to US soil, ONE 168, on September 6.

'The General' will defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai throne against 'The Kicking Machine', who currently holds the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title.

This will not be the first time Superlek will face a ONE Muay Thai world champion, as he beat his division's Muay Thai king, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, in a three-round non-title bout last year.

As for Haggerty, this will be his shot at redemption as the Thai world champion beat him the first time they met in 2020 at Yokkao 31. Despite the bout being highly competitive and exciting, it was halted prematurely due to a cut above Haggerty's left eye, immediately awarding Superlek the TKO win.

On the highly-anticipated rematch between Haggerty and Superlek, Smilla Sundell told South China Morning Post on YouTube:

“That will be a fun fight to watch. I think it's a very good matchup but Haggerty’s got the weight now, I think he’s very smart in his training. I don’t know much about Superlek, but it will be a fun fight for sure.”

Watch the full interview here:

Pre-sale of ONE 168: Denver on September 6 is now available at visit.onefc.com/ONE168-Presale

Smilla Sundell to defend her ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title against Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22

At ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3, Smilla Sundell will defend her ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title for the second time.

Inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the 19-year-old world champion will defend her belt against Russian rising star Natalia Diachkova.

When asked what she thinks of her upcoming foe, 'The Hurricane' told Mitch Chilson at ONE Fight Night 21:

“She [Diachkova] is very strong. She’s got very good boxing, and she comes out of nowhere with her back twists and back kicks.”

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live in US primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

