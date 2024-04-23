“Tyson always did that” – Jonathan Haggerty’s liver blow to left hook combo is devastatingly beautiful 

It's quite easy to say that Jonathan Haggerty is one of the best strikers in the world today. He wouldn't be a two-sport ONE bantamweight world champion if he isn't. His full arsenal of strikes - from punches to kicks to knees to elbows - can shut your lights out in an instant.

In a recent post by ONE Championship, Jonathan Haggerty was shown landing a powerful left hook to the body that would make boxing legend Micky Ward proud:

Fans took to the comments section to react to the clip:

@krakken_black and @macielk_ had the perfect boxing references for it:

"Shades of the Irish Micky Ward double left hook."

"Tyson always did that."

@rylvnd21 gave some valuable insight into Haggerty's upcoming bout with Superlek Kiatmoo9:

"I think he’s gonna surprise people if he can handle the leg kicks. Superleks kicks are the best but Haggerty is gonna be too smart for a lot of the setups to the head unless his legs get beat up. He also definitely has a serious advantage in boxing range where many of Superleks opponents have had some success. As exceptional as Superlek is I find his style a bit basic and I think Haggerty will be able to break it down"

Jonathan Haggerty to defend ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 168

On September 6, at ONE 168, ONE Championship will return to the United States for a blockbuster card from start to finish. The night will be headlined by two champion vs champion matches. ONE strawweight MMA queen Xiong Jing Nan will defend her throne against ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex in the main event.

In the co-main event, Jonathan Haggerty will defend one of his belts - the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title - against Superlek Kiatmoo9, the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion.

Superlek is coming off two all-time classic bouts against Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa, respectively. He'll be moving up to bantamweight to try his luck at becoming a two-sport and two-division world champion.

As for Jonathan Haggerty, he is coming off a marvelous come-from-behind win in his world title defense against Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19 earlier this year.

Pre-sale of ONE 168: Denver on September 6 is now available at visit.onefc.com/ONE168-Presale.