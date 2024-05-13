“I will do my best” - Superlek leaving no stone unturned to prep for Jonathan Haggerty war in Denver

Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 is looking to become a two-sport ONE world champion in the promotion's return engagement in the United States later this year. He is leaving no stone unturned in his preparation to see his goal through.

The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion will vie for the bantamweight Muay Thai gold against divisional king Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 168: Denver on Sept. 6.

It is part of the stacked card for the event marking ONE Championship's return on U.S. soil following its successful first live on-ground event held in Colorado in May last year.

ONE 168 will take place at the Ball Arena in Denver and will air live and for free in U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Superlek knows that against Haggerty, who is also the reigning bantamweight kickboxing world champion, he is up against a formidable opponent but he is undeterred and is out to get a huge win.

In an interview with ONE Championship, 'The Kicking Machine' shared the mindset he has as he gears up for his title showdown with "The General', saying:

"I don't think there is any difficulty in preparations. I will do my best in order to be ready for this fight."

Supelek was last in action in January in Japan, where he successfully defended the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title against Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa by unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Haggerty is also coming off a successful defense of the Muay Thai gold, stopping Brazilian challenger Felipe Lobo by TKO in the third round.

Tickets for ONE 168: Denver are now available on Ticketmaster.

Superlek does not see any problem moving up in weight against Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 168

Superlek Kiatmoo9 will be moving up in weight to take on Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 168: Denver in September. He, however, highlighted that it is not going to be a problem for him.

'The Kicking Machine' shared this in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, allaying fears that his speed will be affected come fight night as he moves from flyweight to bantamweight to take on 'The General' in their all-champion title clash.

The 28-year-old flyweight kickboxing king said:

"I don't think going up one weight class will slow me down."

Haggerty vs Superlek is one of three title fights already booked for ONE 168: Denver. The others are the ONE strawweight women's MMA championship fight between longtime divisional queen Xiong Jing Nan of China against challenger Stamp Fairtex of Thailand and the all-American lightweight submission grappling title clash between reigning champion Kade Ruotolo and flyweight grappling titleholder Mikey Musumeci.