“It doesn’t mean that it can’t be done” - Superlek reacts on the magnitude of his Denver super fight against Jonathan Haggerty

Reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 faces another tough test when he returns to the Circle later this year. But just because it's going to be hard doesn't mean it can't be done.

That was the sentiment expressed by 'The Kicking Machine' on social media shortly after ONE Championship broke the news that he would challenge two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai crown on September 6 at ONE 168.

"It's not an easy job," Superlek wrote on Instagram. "But it doesn't mean that it can't be done. See you then."

Superlek vs. Haggerty is one of two massive ONE world title tilts currently scheduled for the promotion's highly anticipated return to the United States.

After a critically acclaimed North American debut with ONE Fight Night 10 last May, ONE heads back to The Mile High City for what will undoubtedly be one of the biggest events in all of combat sports.

Superlek vs. Jonathan Haggerty is the first of two epic title fights at ONE 168

Taking center stage at ONE 168 inside Denver, Colorado's Ball Arena will be two of the biggest names in women's MMA — Stamp Fairtex and Xiong Jing Nan. Three-sport queen and current atomweight MMA world champion Stamp will look to add another title to her impressive collection when she challenges the reigning and defending strawweight MMA titleholder in a main event clash that can't be missed.

Stamp goes into the contest riding a four-fight win streak, including her title-winning performance against Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14 in September.

As for Xiong Jing Nan, 'The Panda' has won five in a row, including victories over Tiffany Teo, Michelle Nicolini, Ayaka Miura, Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak, and recently retired ONE legend 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee.

Who leaves The Centennial State with 26 pounds of gold wrapped around their waist come September 6?