"I'm honored to represent Thailand" - Superlek on carrying the flag for his country alongside Stamp at ONE 168 in America

Superlek Kiatmoo9 understands that he and Stamp Fairtex will carry a great weight of responsibility in the promotion's return to the United States at ONE 168: Denver.

On September 6, inside Ball Arena in Colorado, 'The Kicking Machine' will look to conquer a second division by dethroning reigning bantamweight Muay Thai kingpin Jonathan Haggerty.

Stamp, on the other hand, will also seek two-division supremacy against women's strawweight MMA queen Xiong Jing Nan in the main event.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the flyweight kickboxing world champion stressed the importance of these matches, since they'll be representing their compatriots in Thailand on the grand stage:

"I'm honored to represent Thailand along with Stamp Fairtex. If we are able to get these belts, they will also belong to Thailand and all the Thai people. I will not disappoint the fans."

It is worth noting that Stamp and Rodtang Jitmuangnon seemingly received the biggest ovations in ONE's United States debut at ONE Fight Night 10 last year.

Needless to say, the American fan base is quite eager to witness Superlek live in action, considering he holds a victory over 'The Iron Man'.

Follow this link for tickets to ONE 168: Denver at Ball Arena on September 6.

Superlek addresses concerns about moving up a weight class

Aside from his world-class striking technique, what makes Superlek practically invincible is his breakneck speed and ability to push the pace.

As such, some pundits are wondering if 'The Kicking Machine' will keep his agility, as he moves up to 145 pounds.

The Kiatmoo9 star, though, assured everyone that adding a few pounds won't diminish one of his best attributes. He added in the same interview:

"I don't think going up one weight class will slow me down."