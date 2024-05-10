Flyweight kickboxing king Superlek admits taking on Rodtang in a second super fight “not at the top” of his priorities

Superlek Kiatmoo9 is not in a hurry to recreate what could be the greatest Muay Thai fight of the century.

The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion revealed in a recent interview that he's not in a rush to face ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a proper sequel to their first fight in 2023.

The two Thai megastars, considered two of the best Muay Thai artists of this generation, faced each other in an absolute mega-fight at ONE Friday Fights 34 in September 2023.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Superlek said a second fight against Rodtang isn't at the top of his priorities.

"To be honest, rematching with Rodtang is not at the top of my list," said Superlek. "However, if we are matched, I will take the fight."

Superlek and Rodtang have been adamant in previous interviews that they have no interest in fighting each other. Still, the vocal combat sports audience practically clamored for two of the best strikers of this generation to battle it out inside the ring.

Things swayed in the fans' favor when ONE Championship announced that Rodtang would be defending the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Superlek at ONE Friday Fights 34.

There was one hiccup, though, and Superlek missed the flyweight limit by five pounds and the fight was moved to a catchweight non-title fight.

Nevertheless, the fans who packed the hallowed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium were treated to a masterpiece. Superlek outlasted Rodtang via unanimous decision, but it was a result that some fans still debate to this day.

Superlek seeks second world title against Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 168

Superlek Kiatmoo9 has a chance at two-sport and two-division supremacy when he faces Jonathan Haggerty for the second time in his career.

'The Kicking Machine' will challenge Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 168: Denver on September 6 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

The two world champions first met outside ONE Championship at Yokkao in 2018 where Superlek took the technical knockout win.

Nearly six years later, the two fighters are once again on a collision course, this time for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai throne.

ONE 168 tickets are now available at Ticketmaster.