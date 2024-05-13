"He's on another level" - Superlek admits Jonathan Haggerty isn't the same fighter he once fought

Superlek Kiatmoo9 is certain that he'll be up against a tough challenge from Jonathan Haggerty when they square off at ONE 168: Denver on September 6.

The Thai megastar first crossed paths with the two-sport king back in October 2018, when he won via TKO due to a doctor stoppage at the end of the second round.

However, both men have grown leaps and bounds since that encounter, with Superlek holding the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and Haggerty ruling over the promotion's bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing division.

As such, the Kiatmoo9 Gym product does not see himself walking into their rematch with one hand on Haggerty's Muay Thai strap, which will be on the line inside the Ball Arena.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda MMA, the Thai striking maestro claimed:

"He's gained a lot of experience since the last time when we fought. I can say that he's on another level."

'The Kicking Machine's' assessment of his longtime nemesis is spot on, after all.

Haggerty has been in the form of his life since making the switch from flyweight to bantamweight. The former flyweight Muay Thai kingpin earned his top contender status with a pair of victories to secure a world title opportunity against then-kingpin Nong-O Hama.

'The General' went on to shock the world with a first-round finish of Nong-O in April last year. Then, at ONE Fight Night 16 in November, he completed two-sport glory with a jaw-dropping KO of Fabricio Andrade.

Danial Williams excited to see Superlek and Haggerty trade at ONE 168

Three-sport superstar 'Mini T' Danial Williams will have his eyes on this epic all-champion showdown between Superlek and Haggerty inside the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the Thai-Australian had this to say on the epic ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title showdown:

"For sure, there's gonna be a lot of hype surrounding the fight. So I feel like they're both going to be hungry for a stoppage. Some people are saying Haggerty can do it, some know Superlek could end the night with a quick knockout."

