Flyweight Muay Thai war between Superlek and Kongthoranee  added to ONE Friday Fights 68

After successfully defending his ONE flyweight kickboxing crown against Takeru Segawa last January, Superlek Kiatmoo9 will return to 'The Art of Eight Limbs' at ONE Friday Fights 68.

Standing across from 'The Kicking Machine' will be his red-hot compatriot Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on June 28.

Considered one of the best strikers on the planet right now, Superlek has won nine straight in the world's largest martial arts organization against elite competition.

Before he decimated Takeru at ONE 165, Superlek also racked off massive victories over flyweight Muay Thai kingpin Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Danial Williams, among others.

The 28-year-old Thai is indeed one of the most brilliant and well-rounded tacticians in the fight game, with seemingly zero weaknesses.

In fact, Superlek is also slated to go up a weight class against bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 168: Denver at Ball Arena on September 6.

Then again, the upset-minded Kongthoranee wants to prove that he's not just a tune-up fight for 'The Kicking Machine'.

After an 8-1 run in ONE, including seven straight victories, Kongthoranee deservingly earned a six-figure contract from the promotion.

The 27-year-old is now up for the biggest fight of his career against the number one ranked contender in the 135-pound division.

Let's see if Kongthoranee can use his high-octane boxing attack and venomous clinch game to score the massive upset against Superlek.

Prajanchai and Jonathan Di Bella set to headline ONE Friday Fights 68

The vacant strawweight kickboxing throne will also be occupied once the dust settles between Prajanchai PK Saenchai and Jonathan Di Bella.

This high-stakes showdown was supposed to take place at ONE Friday Fights 58 last April, but Di Bella withdrew after falling ill.

ONE Friday Fights 68 will air live at U.S. Primetime on ONE Championship's digital channels.

Follow Sportskeeda MMA and ONE for updates on this developing card.