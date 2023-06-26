Superlek on why he doesn’t want to fight Rodtang: “It’s hard to say”

After beating the breaks off Nabile Anane at ONE Friday Fights 22 last weekend, Superlek Kiatmoo9 knew he will once again have to answer questions about Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

After all, both fans and pundits alike are still wondering if one of the most anticipated super fights in Muay Thai will ever materialize.

For now, ‘The Kicking Machine’ set his priorities straight and admitted it’s hard to take on his compatriot and fellow flyweight world champion, especially since they still have unfinished business in their respective divisions.

He told Nic Atkin of the South China Morning Post during his ONE Friday Fights 22 post-fight interview:

“It’s hard to say so let’s [leave it] up to the future. Apart from Thai people, we still have a lot of opponents that are not Thai.”

Watch Superlek’s full interview:

While fight fans may be slightly disappointed by Superlek’s non-committal response to this potential megafight, it seems he’s not closing any doors either.

The Thai megastars were set on a collision course at ONE Fight Night 8 this past March, but Rodtang caught the injury bug at the last minute and had to pull out.

Given Superlek and Rodtang’s status as the kingpins of the ONE flyweight kickboxing and Muay Thai ranks, respectively, there’s been an ongoing narrative of these two wanting to test who the better fighter truly is.

However, it appears that it couldn’t be farther from the truth. The pair have developed a mutual respect for one another and are certainly friends outside the circle.

If Superlek does eventually cross paths with Rodtang in the future, we know he’s more than capable of giving ‘The Iron Man’ his toughest test yet.

The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion barely broke a sweat in his return to ‘The Art of Eight Limbs’, disposing of the towering Nabil Anane in under a round.

Catch a replay of that fight, along with the rest of the stacked ONE Friday Fights 22 card available free on ONE Championship’s YouTube page.

Poll : 0 votes