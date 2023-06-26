Superlek surprised with six-foot Nabil Anane’s height advantage: “I was shocked”

Superlek Kiatmoo9 has often fought fighters who stand at the 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-9 range. That was until he met Nabil Anane...

The Muay Thai prospect stands at an astounding 6-foot-2, a height often seen on NBA roster sheets and not on ONE Championship list of flyweight competitors.

Superlek, who stands 5-foot-7, was in for a difficult test against Anane at ONE Friday Fights 22, but the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion showed why he’s one of the best strikers in the world today.

During his post-fight interview, Superlek admitted he was stunned just looking up at the Muay Thai prospect. ‘The Kicking Machine’ added that he’s never fought anyone as tall as Anane, but he was still glad to face the teenage prospect at his old home of Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

“Actually, I was shocked for the fight that they offered me because he’s very tall. He’s the tallest opponent I’ve ever faced. But I’m also very happy to fight in Lumpinee Stadium again.”

Anane did have a bit of success in the opening stages. Using his absurd height and length, the Algerian kept his distance while tagging Superlek with a couple of shots from distance.

After struggling to find his range in the early going, Superlek cut the distance and began launching heavy shots down Anane’s midsection. Superlek ultimately felled the 19-year-old with a couple of straight rights to the body securing the first-round knockout.

The win was Superlek’s seventh in as many matches under Muay Thai rules in ONE Championship and his 10th overall in the promotion.

The former Lumpinee Boxing Stadium world champion also improved his overall career record to 134-29-4.

