Superlek says no issue ruling two divisions when he beats Jonathan Haggerty: “I would switch between”

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 does not see any problem in the event he becomes a double champion in his scheduled title clash later this year in the United States. 'The Kicking Machine' will climb a weight division higher to challenge ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 168 in Denver, Colorado, on Sept. 6.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Superlek shared that he is not expecting any problem arising from competing in two weight divisions if he beats Haggerty in their title showdown.

The Thai superstar said:

"Well about being in bantamweight, well if I beat Haggerty I would switch between bantamweight and flyweight. So I would still want to be in the flyweight division."

See the interview below:

Superlek was last in action this past January, successfully defending the flyweight kickboxing gold with a unanimous decision victory over Japanese legend Takeru Segawa.

Meanwhile, ONE 168: Denver will mark Haggerty's second defense of the bantamweight Muay Thai world title after his thrid-round TKO win over Brazilian challenger Felipe Lobo in February.

ONE 168 will take place at the Ball Arena in Denver and will be available live and for free to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Tickets for the event are now available on Ticketmaster.

Superlek believes he can get the job done against Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 168: Denver

Superlek Kiatmoo9 sees a difficult matchup against a bigger opponent like Jonathan Haggerty but believes he has the tools to get the job done.

The two top strikers will battle in an all-champion title clash at ONE 168: Denver on Sept. 6, where Haggerty will stake his bantamweight Muay Thai gold against the promotion's flyweight kickboxing king.

In an Instagram post ahead of his showdown against 'The General', Superlek expressed his determination to come out on top despite the expected hurdles he is to face.

He wrote on the caption:

"It's not an easy job, but it doesn't mean I can't do it. Let's meet..."

At ONE 168: Denver, Superlek is looking to supplant Haggerty, who is also the bantamweight kickboxing titleholder, as a double ONE world champion.