"I have made huge improvements" - Superlek warns Jonathan Haggerty he's gotten even better since their last encounter

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 acknowledges the massive improvements that his old foe Jonathan Haggerty has made. The pair has certainly come a long way since their fated encounter at a Yokkao event in the United Kingdom in 2018.

Now, both warriors are champions in the world's largest martial arts organization and are considered two of the best strikers on the planet.

'The Kicking Machine' is the type to give credit when it's due and praised 'The General' for his massive success. The Brit became a two-sport world champion at 145 pounds.

Superlek, though, reminded his English rival that he's also a different fighter now. According to the Thai wrecking machine, he has become even deadlier since the last time they fought, which resulted in a TKO win for Superlek.

The Kiatmoo9 star told Sportskeeda MMA:

"I also believe that I have made huge improvements since the last time he fought me. I've been with ONE for a while, and I have grown comfortable with the style and the smaller gloves."

Superlek and Haggerty will run it back in the promotion's return to the United States at ONE 168: Denver on September. Follow this link for tickets to the star-studded event at Ball Arena.

Superlek takes on Kongthoranee before Haggerty rematch

Before Superlek moves up a weight class in a bid to usurp Haggerty from his bantamweight Muay Thai throne, he'll first take on his compatriot in a flyweight slugfest at ONE Friday Fights 68.

'The Kicking Machine' will trade heavy artillery with the streaking Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, who won his last seven bouts.

ONE Friday Fights 68 will air live in Asian primetime on June 28 from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event is free on ONE's digital platforms in selected countries.