“That says enough of how far I have come” – Superlek looks back on his journey from underrated gem to global superstar

Thai sensation Superlek Kiatmoo9 believes the 26 pounds of gold around his waist is all anyone needs to see to understand just how far he's come in the world of combat sports.

Currently, 'The Kicking Machine' reigns as the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion. On Friday, September 6, he'll attempt to add another belt to his collection when he squares off with current two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 168: Denver.

Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA ahead of his highly anticipated debut in the United States, Superlek looked back on his journey from prospect to global phenomenon, and the opportunity ONE Championship has presented him with.

"I’m now ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion, I think that says enough of how far I have come. I’m thrilled to face [Haggerty] at the top of his game."

Haggerty will put his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the line against Superlek, making it the second time he has defended the crown following a sensational come-from-behind victory over 'Demolition Man' Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19 in February.

Follow this link for tickets for ONE 168: Denver on September 6 at Ball Arena.

Superlek returns to action ahead of his ONE world title tilt with Jonathan Haggerty

Thankfully, fans won't have to wait months to see Superlek back in action. On Friday, June 28, 'The Kicking Machine' will step inside the Circle at ONE Friday Fights 68 for a showdown with fellow Thai star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

Making his ONE Championship debut in early 2023, the two-time Rajadamnern Stadium champion amassed an impressive 8-1 record, including seven straight victories, his most recent coming at ONE Friday Fights 58 in April.

Kongthoranee will test out his skills against Superlek went the two meet in a flyweight Muay Thai bout inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.