FREE FULL CARD: Relive all the fireworks from a loaded ONE Friday Fights 58 card in Bangkok

ONE Championship's best strikers descended upon the hallowed grounds of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, with ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5, which was only available via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Atop the marquee was the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship bout between longtime rivals Marat Grigorian and Superbon, where the Thai star closed their chapter with a unanimous decision win.

In the co-main event, legendary Muay Thai star Nong-O Hama proved that he had a lot left in his tank by defeating rising star Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai in a hard-fought unanimous decision.

The undercard was also just as special. Yutaro Asahi stunned Muay Thai icon Seksan Or Kwanmuang with his insane use of angles, while Nakrob Fairtex outlasted a very game Muangthai PK Saenchai to the tune of a split decision.

Also happening at the event was the sensational promotional debut of limb-different bantamweight Muay Thai star Jake Peacock and Shadow Singha Mawynn producing a wondrous TKO come-from-behind win against Erik Hehir.

Rewatch the thrilling bouts mentioned above and many others below:

ONE Championship's US return headlined by champ-versus-champ bouts

ONE Championship is heading back to the United States on September 6 with ONE 168: Denver happening inside the Ball Arena in Colorado. It will see two action-packed bouts atop the marquee.

The first-ever three-sport ONE world champion Stamp Fairtex will challenge 'The Panda' Xiong Jing Nan for the ONE women's strawweight MMA world title.

The other world title matchup features reigning two-sport ONE bantamweight world champion Jonathan Haggerty putting his Muay Thai world title on the line against flyweight kickboxing world champ Superlek Kiatmoo9.

ONE 168 tickets will go on sale to the general public on April 24, 10 a.m. Mountain Time.

