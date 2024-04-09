Legendary Nong-O brushes off haters after latest win: "I don't want to focus on that"

Former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama doesn't make much of what doubters have to say about his form as of late.

The Evolve MMA athlete got back into the thick of winning against Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai at ONE Friday Fights 58 this past Friday, April 5.

It was a trademark performance from the No.2-ranked contender inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, reminding everyone why he is a living legend in the sport.

Whether or not he did enough to silence the naysayers is insignificant, though.

For Nong-O, navigating himself back into the winner's column is all that matters, even if his 266th career win last week did little to impress those watching with an evil eye.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, the Muay Thai icon narrated:

"Of course, there are [doubters after my last two defeats]. Everyone has their opinion, to each their own. But I don't want to focus on that. I just want to stay grounded and focus on my training."

Watch the full interview here:

The 37-year-old entered his first fight of the year with his back against the wall after back-to-back knockout losses to Jonathan Haggerty and Nico Carrillo, which saw him lose his gold and top-ranked spot, respectively.

However, none of that seemed to have affected his mindset as he turned back the clock with a majestic striking display against the in-form Kulabdam.

Nong-O moves closer to his dream to 'become the world champion again'

In the lead-up to his return at ONE Friday Fights 58, Nong-O revealed that he only had one thing on his mind before he calls it a day — to regain his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

He told ONE Championship:

"I believe that I'll come back greater than ever. My goal before retiring is to become the world champion again."

With more performances as he did against 'Left Meteorite,' the Thai striking icon can inch closer to his dream of reclaiming what was once his.

