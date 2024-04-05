Thai legend Nong-O plans to return "greater than ever" in renewed pursuit to recapture bantamweight Muay Thai gold

They say that Father Time will forever remain unbeaten, and while that may be true, the legendary Muay Thai star in Nong-O Hama has no plans to bow out from the fight game just yet.

At 37 years old, many would think that Nong-O would be contemplating what lies for him in retirement, but the multi-time Lumpinee Stadium World Champion is out to prove that there is a lot left in his gas tank.

ONE Championship fans have been blessed to see him compete under the world's largest martial arts promotion since 2018, where he has posted 10 wins out of 12 contests - winning four via knockout plus one TKO.

Nong-O is currently set to compete once more on Friday, April 5 in the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 58 as he takes on rising star Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The former and inaugural ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion knows that a victory over the much younger Kulabdam will prove his doubters wrong, especially after being knocked out in his last two matchups.

As shared by ONE Championship on Instagram, Nong-O's motivations for the big-time matchup are simple:

"I believe that I'll come back greater than ever. My goal before retiring is to become the world champion again."

Kulabdam makes bold promise ahead of potential career-making bout

'Left Meteorite' has raised his stock to potential world title challenger after posting seven wins in 11 bouts, with his last three victories coming by way of a finish.

Despite his admiration and respect for Nong-O, he knows that the Evolve MMA will give him no quarter, and Kulabdam plans to do the same.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

