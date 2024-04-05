"There are no brothers or idols in the ring" - Kulabdam vows to set admiration for Nong-O aside at ONE Friday Fights 58

Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai isn't letting his respect for Nong-O get in the way of his need for a win.

On April 5, ONE Championship will showcase its latest event with ONE Friday Fights 58. In the main event, Superbon and Marat Grigorian will settle their all-time score to determine the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Superbon and Grigorian isn't the only reason to watch Friday's event. Earlier in the night, former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O looks to bounce back from a two-fight skid. It'll be easier said than done, as he faces a fellow Thai fighter riding a four-fight winning streak, including the last three ending by KO/TKO.

Similar to most Thai fighters, Kulabdam had respect for Nong-O's legendary resume. With that said, he's focused on the task at hand, which he explained by saying this during an interview with ONE:

"I feel excited. I'm more than happy to fight a former World Champion like Nong-O. But as soon as my foot steps into the ring, I will forget all the excitement because we are professional fighters. There are no brothers or idols in the ring."

ONE Friday Fights 58 will take place inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The April 5 event featuring two world title matchups can be seen via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

What's at stake between Kulabdam and Nong-O at ONE Friday Fights 58?

Nong-O doesn't have anything else to prove in his fighting career. Yet, he continues to put on the gloves to showcase entertaining action and enjoy the sport he fell in love with years ago. Therefore, a win would help him potentially start a final world title run.

Meanwhile, Kulabdam recently said he wants a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title shot against Jonathan Haggerty with a win. It's unclear if the promotion would grant him the opportunity, as Nico Carrillo is listed as the number one contender and defeated Nong-O last time out

Nonetheless, Kulabdam could steal the title shot with an impressive performance or set himself up for a number-one contender matchup.

