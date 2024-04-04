Kulabdam wants a shot at Jonathan Haggerty's bantamweight Muay Thai gold if he beats the mighty Nong-O

Two-time Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai world champion Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai wants a title shot against Jonathan Haggerty if he wins his next fight.

In March 2023, Kulabdam suffered a minor setback due to a third-round knockout loss against Muangthai. Since then, 'Left Meteorite' has bounced back with four consecutive wins (one no-contest), including a first-round knockout against Julio Lobo on Feb. 16 at ONE Friday Fights 52.

Later this week, ONE Championship will return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for ONE Friday Fights 58. Friday's event features several action-packed matchups, including Kulabdam looking to continue building momentum by taking out the legendary Nong-O.

During an interview with ONE, 'Left Meteorite' had this to say about believing he deserves a title shot with a win against Nong-O:

"If I can beat Nong-O impressively enough, it shouldn't be difficult for me to get the title show with Jonathan Haggerty."

He also said this about trusting the ONE matchmakers:

"Who do I want to fight next? It depends on ONE's matchmakers because I'm not picky. But it would be great if I could face Haggerty."

ONE Friday Fights 58 can be seen live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Kulabdam might have to get in line for title shot against Jonathan Haggerty

Kulabdam has proved he's a legitimate ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender. With that said, most fans would agree that Nico Carrillo deserves a world title shot against Jonathan Haggerty before 'Left Meteorite,' regardless of what happens at ONE Friday Fights 58.

Carrillo made his promotional debut in April 2023 and quickly became a top contender by taking out Furkan Karabag and Muangthai. In Dec. 2023, 'King of the North' secured the number one ranking in the division by knocking out Nong-O in round two.

Before worrying about what's next, Haggerty has business to take care of in a must-see super-fight. On Sep. 6, Haggerty will put his ONE featherweight Muay Thai throne on the line against Superlek at ONE 168, which goes down inside the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

