"I'm younger" - Kulabdam banking on youth and feverish training to beat legendary Nong-O Hama

Thai phenom 'Left Meteorite' Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai believes he has the age advantage over legendary Muay Thai fighter and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama when they meet in the ONE Championship ring this Friday.

The 25-year-old is scheduled to face the 37-year-old veteran in a highly anticipated Muay Thai war at ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II. The event will broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Kulabdam stated that his youth will carry him to victory over the more experienced Nong-O.

'Left Meteorite' said:

"I think my advantage over him is that I'm younger. In preparation for him, I still practice according to the same program, but I've increased the intensity of training."

As talented as Kulabdam is, it would serve him well not to underestimate his legendary opponent. Nong-O is the cream of the crop in 'the art of eight limbs', and for years, he ruled the bantamweight division with no equal.

It's a classic match between youth and experience when Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai takes on Nong-O Hama at ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.ONEFC.com. Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website for more information on how you can watch ONE Friday Fights 58 from your location.

Kulabdam not underestimating Nong-O: "He is old but he can still fight"

Being young does not mean being careless. According to Kulabdam, he isn't taking the former champion Nong-O lightly, by any means.

'Left Meteorite' told ONE Championship:

"To fight with Nong-O means a lot to me because he's my idol. I love his style. I respect his discipline and the way he takes care of his body. He is old, but he can still fight. I'm happy to have a chance to fight with my idol."

