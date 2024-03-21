Scottish superstar Nico Carrillo believes his career-defining knockout over Nong-O Hama tops Jonathan Haggerty's own win over the Thai legend.

'King of The North' took over the top spot of the stacked bantamweight MMA rankings when he flatlined the former champion at ONE Friday Fights 46 last year.

As expected, pundits couldn't help but notice how eerily similar that finish was to Haggerty's own bantamweight Muay Thai world-title clinching win at ONE Fight Night 9.

However, as far as Carrillo is concerned, his finishing sequence was way better than the'The General's.' The 25-year-old told the South China Morning Post:

"The only two people in the world to do what we've done. With that being said, it took him three attempts. It took me one shot and he was out. It took three eight counts [for him]. With that being said, we're the only two people who have ever done that."

As Nico Carrillo pointed out, Nong-O was able to survive two knockdowns from Haggerty before the third one put him out for good.

On the other hand, Carrillo struggled initially against the Thai legend and came close to getting finished in round 1. The hard-hitting Scot, however, turned it around in round 2 with a brutal elbow that sent Nong-O crashing into the canvas.

Nico Carrillo says he's coming for everything Jonathan Haggerty has built

After watching Haggerty successfully defend his Muay Thai crown against Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19 last month, Carrillo warned the double-champ to enjoy the belt while he still can.

In the same interview, 'King of the North' bravely said he's gunning for 'The General's' throne. He added:

"I was always just patient. I clapped for them and I knew when it was my turn, it would come. And now it's my turn and I'm going to take everything he's got."

Watch Nico Carrillo's full interview: