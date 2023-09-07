Superlek says it’s the ‘perfect time’ to fight Rodtang: “We couldn’t run from each other any longer”

Reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 recently admitted to avoiding a fight with his good friend and fellow Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Time and time again, ‘The Kicking Machine’ has often deflected questions about facing his fellow flyweight great, claiming he’d rather fight non-Thai opponents.

That tune eventually changed when ONE Championship announced the long-awaited Muay Thai fight of the century as the headlining act of the explosive ONE Friday Fights 34 fight card on September 22.

Superlek and Rodtang have agreed to set their friendship aside in the meantime, with the winner leaving Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok with the ONE flyweight Muay Thai belt and all the bragging rights in the world.

Speaking to ONE Championship ahead of this monumental clash, Superlek said the stars aligned and finally made this dream match-up a reality:

“I think it’s the perfect time for us to fight each other. We couldn’t run from each other any longer. The time has come right now.”

Superlek and Rodtang have exuded greatness in their respective paths under the ONE banner, and fans have long salivated with the idea of these two duking it out to determine the best 135-pound striker on the planet.

After the postponement of their initial pairing at ONE Fight Night 8 last March due to ‘The Iron Man’s injury, some fans lost hope about this showdown ever materializing.

Looks like the fighting gods have finally answered our plea, and we all can’t wait for arguably the biggest Muay Thai battle in history.

