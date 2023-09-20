Superlek understands knockout won’t come easy against ‘most durable fighter in the world’ Rodtang

Superlek Kiatmoo9 is anticipating a striking war versus Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34. However, ‘The Kicking Machine’ understands a knockout might be the most distant outcome when the two go toe-to-toe.

The pair will contest for Rodtang’s ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday, September 22.

In a match that has fans worldwide salivating, the 27-year-old wants to stay optimistic instead of head-hunting, especially against an athlete of ‘The Iron Man’s caliber.

He had this to say during the official ONE Friday Fights 34 virtual press conference:

“It depends, but somebody will get knocked out in this fight. But fighting someone like Rodtang, I know that he’s the most durable fighter in the world.”

Watch the press conference here:

Indeed, the Jitmuangnon Gym representative has proved to be one of the most heavy-duty warriors on the ONE Championship roster. So, Superlek’s theory isn’t too far-fetched.

Rodtang has demonstrated that he has an iron chin and the tank of a monster, a couple of traits that have helped the Thai superstar onto a perfect striking record under the ONE spotlight and the flyweight Muay Thai crown.

Despite the confidence ‘The Iron Man’ will carry into fight night, Superlek has been on a roll himself.

The Kiatmoo9 Gym athlete has picked up four back-to-back victories this year alone, and he’s targeting a fifth – and another world title – to continue his hot streak.

ONE Friday Fights 34 will be available via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on September 22. Alternatively, fans can download the ONE Super App to catch the bill.