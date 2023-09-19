Superlek to surprise Rodtang: “I’m sure I have developed some tricks for the fight”

Superlek isn’t keen on revealing any tricks he plans to utilize against Rodtang.

In March of this year, Rodtang was scheduled to defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against ‘The Kicking Machine’ in arguably the biggest fight in promotional history. Unfortunately, fans were disappointed after ‘The Iron Man’ was forced to pull out due to an undisclosed injury.

Six months later, the highly-anticipated matchup goes down on September 22 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The ONE Friday Fights 34 main event between the Thai superstars will feature the same high stakes as previously scheduled.

During an interview with Yokkao, Superlek was asked about the tactics/game plan he plans to use against Rodtang. The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion responded by saying:

“Currently, I don’t have any tactics to defeat Rodtang. I’m just training hard and keeping focused. But I’m sure I have developed some tricks for the fight.”

Superlek and Rodtang are riding a substantial wave of momentum heading into ONE Friday Fights 34.

On one side, ‘The Kicking Machine’ started his calendar year by securing and defending the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title. After conquering kickboxing gold, he prioritized Muay Thai to further his legacy and potentially become a two-sport world champion.

Between late June and early July, the 27-year-old won back-to-back fights by knockout in a three-week span. He now turns his attention to the always dangerous Rodtang.

Meanwhile, Rodtang has fought and won twice this year. Firstly, he defeated Jiduo Yibu in a kickboxing bout in January. On May 5, ‘The Iron Man’ last fought against Edgar Tabares when he retained his flyweight Muay Thai world title with a second-round knockout.

Rodtang vs. Superlek is a must-see matchup for any combat sports fan. For those who aren’t in Thailand, ONE Friday Fights 34 can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with access to YouTube.