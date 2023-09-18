 “I have to give it my all” – Superlek expects to be in the fight of his life against Rodtang

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 knows that he will be in for a serious test when he goes for the division’s Muay Thai gold against current holder Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

‘The Kicking Machine’ vies to become a double ONE world champion in a scheduled marquee clash with ‘The Iron Man’ later this week in Bangkok.

The setting is ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. It serves as the headlining match of the 11-fight offering, which features top-class Muay Thai, kickboxing and mixed martial arts action.

While he is no longer a stranger to big fights, Superlek recognizes that his upcoming clash with fellow Thai superstar Rodtang is different, requiring a lot from him.

The 27-year-old shared to ONE Championship in an interview:

“I want Muay Thai gold to prove to myself in this division that I also can be No. 1 in Muay Thai. I want to be the best here. However, I will not underestimate my opponent because Rodtang is No.1 in the Muay Thai division right now. I have to give it my all to beat him and take his place."

Superlek has been a busy fighter of late. For this year alone, he already has four fights, which he won all in convincing fashion.

In his latest fight in July, he stopped Russian Tagir Khalilov by technical knockout (referee stoppage) in the second round of their catchweight (135.25 lbs) Muay Thai match.

Meanwhile, Rodtang will put his world title on the line for the sixth time after becoming ONE flyweight Muay Thai king in August 2019.

He was last in action in May in the United States, where he knocked out Mexican challenger Edgar Tabares in the second round of their title showdown. The impressive win also earned him a $100,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

ONE Friday Fights 34 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.