“I want to knock him out” - Superlek wants to finish Rodtang but knows a KO won’t be easy

Superlek Kiatmoo9 knows he’ll be in the match of his life when he tries to take the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title from Rodtang Jitmuangnon this Friday.

The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion will try to reach double-champ status when he battles Rodtang in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Ahead of this massive showdown, Superlek told Yokkao of the sheer magnitude of his super fight against his fellow Thai megastar in Bangkok.

Superlek pointed out he and Rodtang’s closeness to each other has made them familiar with each other’s styles and strengths. While that familiarity allows them to better study each other, it also beckons the idea that neither of them will get that decisive knockout finish.

He said:

“If we talk about knockouts, of course, I want to knock him out. But it won’t be easy. It’s 50/50, points or KO. I’m sure Rodtang knows my techniques, just as I know his, but it could be anything, win, lose, or draw. I think it’s really hard for both of us to win by KO.”

Rodtang and Superlek are two of the greatest strikers in the world right now, and their match in ONE Championship was one that fans have been clamoring for a long time.

It’s not enough that both fighters hold immense notoriety in the martial arts world, but the two are also the reigning kings in their respective divisions.

Rodtang holds the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship, while Superlek is the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion.

Coincidentally, Superlek is the no.1 contender in the flyweight Muay Thai division while Rodtang holds the same spot in the flyweight kickboxing class.

Watch Superlek's entire interview below: