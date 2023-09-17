“I will knock him out” - Rodtang promises to end Superlek in massive Muay Thai super fight

‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon plans on delivering a devastating blow to Superlek Kiatmoo9 fans when the two Muay Thai icons meet inside the ring at ONE Friday Fights 34.

Fans have waited years to see Rodtang and Superlek square off. On September 22, the wait is over, and ‘The Iron Man’ is set to defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship against ‘The Kicking Machine’ inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

With both men so evenly matched, there’s no telling out things will play out this Friday. But if ‘The Kicking Machine’ makes a single mistake, Rodtang has every intention of pouncing on it and putting his lights out in spectacular fashion. He said:

“Let them watch me in the ring. If Superlek makes a mistake, I will knock him out. It's as simple as that.”

Rodtang rides into the bout with 271 career Muay Thai and kickboxing wins to his credit, the last 14 straight coming under the ONE Championship banner. But you could argue that none of those wins would mean more than coming out on top against Superlek inside Thailand’s most iconic venue.

As for Superlek, ‘The Kicking Machine’ goes into the world title tilt in a very similar position. He currently sits as the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and is yet to experience a defeat in the art of eight limbs in ONE.

Needless to say, something’s got to give when two of the most dangerous men in Muay Thai collide at ONE Friday Fights 34. Who do you see coming out on top? Share your predictions in the comments section below.

You can catch ONE Friday Fights live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.