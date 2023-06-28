Superlek wants to clean out the flyweight division in kickboxing and Muay Thai

Superlek Kiatmoo9 is eager to take on the best 135-pound strikers in the world, regardless if it’s under Muay Thai or kickboxing rules.

The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion made this clear in the aftermath of his successful return to ‘the art of eight limbs’ at ONE Friday Fights 22, where he humbled the upset-seeking Nabil Anane at Lumpinee Stadium.

During his post-event interview, ‘The Kicking Machine’ said he plans to continue splitting time between the promotion’s all-striking divisions and take out everyone blocking his path:

“I don’t think I have beaten all the flyweight fighters yet, so I think there are a lot more for me to test in flyweight”.

Superlek’s willingness to fight anyone anytime was fully displayed when he accepted a high-risk, low-reward matchup against ONE newcomer Nabil.

The youngest WBC Muay Thai world champion, after all, is a 19-year-old prodigy who stands at 6-foot-2 inches, which is gigantic for the division.

Despite the massive size disparity, the Thai superstar was able to penetrate his lengthy foe’s defenses and crushed him with a minute left to spare in round one.

That marked Superlek’s second appearance of 2023, as he made a successful world title defense of his kickboxing strap against Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 8 last March.

The 27-year-old wants to stay active and there are certainly plenty of matchups for him in both Muay Thai and kickboxing.

By the looks of it, Superlek is even open to moving up a weight class after calling out new ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king Jonathan Haggerty.

As we await Superlek’s next challenge, we can relive his latest victory against Nabil at ONE Friday Fights 22. The entire card is available for replay on ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel.

