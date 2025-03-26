“Superlek weighed a little bit more” - Nabil Anane says towering physique had nothing to do with his massive upset win over Superlek

ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane of Algeria and Thailand says his victory over former divisional king 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 last weekend was more than just him imposing his physical advantages.

According to the 20-year-old phenom, Superlek was plenty big after coming in overweight for their showdown and had more than enough strength to hang with him. Anane says it was actually his skill and technique that brought home the win.

Addressing the media at the recently concluded ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang post-event press conference, Anane disregarded the notion that he only won because of his size.

The Team Mehdi Zatout standout said:

"And I even feel like in this fight between Superlek, Superlek actually weighed a little bit more than I do, and I want to let everyone know because a lot of people think that if you're tall, you have the advantage."

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang took place live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, last Sunday, March 23rd. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via video on-demand on watch.onefc.com.

Nabil Anane said he made a lot of sacrifices to beat Superlek at ONE 172: "It was very hard for me"

20-year-old Nabil Anane made his victory over 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 last weekend look easy. But the Algerian-Thai phenom says it was anything but and that he had to make many sacrifices in preparation, including training through Ramadan.

Anane told the media:

"I trained during Ramadan. It's very difficult for me to adapt my schedule. It was very hard for me, and there were a lot of things that I needed to sacrifice to win. And I feel like I could have done better too, but I sacrificed a lot for this victory over Superlek."

