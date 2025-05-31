“Supposed to be according to plan” - Superlek takes full responsibility for weigh-in drama vs Nabil Anane in Saitama

Superlek is taking full responsibility for his weigh-in gaffe ahead of ONE 172.
Walking into one of the most anticipated rematches of the year, Superlek failed to make weight for his title unification clash against Nabil Anane. As a result, 'The Kicking Machine' was stripped of his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.
Still, the bout went forward as a catchweight clash that ultimately saw Anane come out on top, delivering a lights-out performance against the Thai superstar.
It was a frustrating outing for Superlek and his fans. Offering some insight into his lackluster showing, 'The Kicking Machine' offered no excuses, noting that his team did a great job of laying out a game plan ahead of fight night.
"The weigh-in day was 100 percent my fault. The team had already laid out the plan for me. Everything was supposed to be according to plan. It was supposed to work. As I mentioned, there were many things that happened during that time."
Superlek struggles to describe the frustration he felt following ONE 172
Offering some additional comments on the incident, Superlek avoided divulging details about the "many things that happened" ahead of ONE 172, but explained that he was working through a few struggles.
In the end, all he was left with was a feeling of frustration so deep that he could barely describe it.
"I would say that I was facing a few struggles at that time, and mainly, I just feel kind of frustrated with myself," Superlek continued. "I actually don't know how to describe this feeling."
Chances are, Superlek will get the opportunity to redeem himself in an all-but-confirmed trilogy fight with Nabil Anane.
When and where their threequel takes place is yet to be determined, but ONE fans are already chomping at the bit to see who will come out on top in a rubber match.
