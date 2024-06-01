"Surgical precision" - Fans in awe of Jo Nattawut's display of calculated violence against Sasha Moisa

Fight fans are in complete awe of Jo Nattawut's dynamite power after he knocked out Ukrainian standout Sasha Moisa with one blow at ONE: Enter the Dragon in 2019.

The kickboxing and Muay Thai superstar has been around for a long time fighting tough guys in the combat sports world, including giants such as Giorgio Petrosyan and Cosmo Alexandre.

So when he competed in the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix in 2019, you just knew that he would be some sort of finalist because Nattawut is in the business of putting on spectacular performances.

Suffice it to say, that's exactly what he delivered when he dropped Sasha Moisa three times in the third round to advance him into the Grand Prix semi-finals against the legendary Giorgio Petrosyan.

After re-watching the full free fight on YouTube, the fans cannot make sense of Nattawut's calculated aggression. Here's how they reacted below:

As 'Smokin' Jo makes the final preparations for his first world title run against ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 167, we remember his violent and dramatic finish over Sasha Moisa below:

ONE 167: Tawanchai vs Nattawut II will be broadcast live from inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 7, and is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

"If it's my fight, everybody enjoys it" - Jo Nattawut hopes to play an instrumental part in the growth of Muay Thai in America

'Smokin' Jo Nattawut hopes to make a major impact on the growth of Muay Thai in the United States with some of his performances, especially his rivalry against Tawanchai.

The Atlanta resident almost didn't become a professional martial artist had he not moved to America in 2013. He fell in love again with Muay Thai and kickboxing while living in Georgia, making it his mission to rekindle his passion for the striking arts.

Nattawut has multiple Muay Thai titles under his belt after competing in tournaments across the US and it wasn't until 2018 that he joined ONE Championship.

After toiling for six full years, 'Smokin' Jo is finally fighting for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title. He hopes to draw more attention to the sport of Muay Thai with a performance his fans in America won't forget.

Ahead of ONE 167, Nattawut told ONE:

"Everybody who is watching the [striking] fights in ONE, they love it. If it's my fight, everybody enjoys it and likes my style, so that's gonna help a lot [to grow the sport]."