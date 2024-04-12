Surging heavyweight MMA contender Ben Tynan says fighting inside the ONE ring is 'pretty bada**'

Surging ONE Championship heavyweight MMA contender and Canadian superstar Ben Tynan admits fighting in the ring was more exciting than he could have imagined.

'Vanilla Thunder' made his debut in the world's largest martial arts organization in November 2023, beating South Korean slugger Kang Ji Won by submission in Bangkok, Thailand. He returned to action last week to defeat Australia's 'The Duke of Canberra' Duke Didier at ONE Fight Night 21 by first-round technical knockout.

Both fights took place in the ONE Championship ring.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Ben Tynan talked about competing in the ring, which, up until just recently, was a foreign concept to him.

'Vanilla Thunder' said:

"Circle's great. But I love the ring too. I was a little hesitant coming over here for the first time. I'm like, 'Is the ring going to be weird?' But the ring is pretty badass. I don't know whether it's the ring or a cage, I'm beating ass."

ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium last Friday, April 5.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on demand, which is absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Ben Tynan says he has proven to be a complete fighter: "I showed people I can strike"

Unbeaten Canadian heavyweight star Ben Tynan is known primarily for his world-class wrestling chops. However, the 30-year-old Denver, Colorado resident says he has the complete toolset of weapons in his arsenal and proved it in his TKO victory over Duke Didier.

'Vanilla Thunder' told Sportskeeda MMA:

"Yeah, yeah. I showed people I can strike, especially with my elbow and my clinch work. I think it really shows people, not only do they have to worry about me taking their legs, but they shouldn't be close to me because yeah, those big shots are coming."

