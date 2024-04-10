"An amazing journey" - Ben Tynan on opportunity to compete on the global stage of ONE Championship

Heavyweight MMA contender Ben Tynan has made a great impact already in his short career with ONE Championship.

'Vanilla Thunder' came into the promotion with a lot of hype behind him and has backed that up with his performances inside the circle. A debut win over Kang Ji Won at ONE Fight Night 16 set him down the right path as fans caught a glimpse of his grappling pedigree.

He built on that last week with a second consecutive win at ONE Fight Night 21, where he took on fellow heavyweight grappler Duke Didier. With more of an emphasis on his striking, Ben Tynan secured the first-round finish and earned himself a performance bonus at the same time.

In an interview with Nick Atkin for Sportskeeda after the fight, he reflected on what it has been like being a member of the ONE roster over the past six months:

"It's been an amazing journey. Yeah, I love ONE. I love everything that's happened. Like most fighters would know the first like handful of years, coming up in the regional scene is an absolute grind. But to be a part of a promotion like ONE is something else."

Watch the full interview below:

The sky is the ceiling for Ben Tynan in ONE Championship

With two wins already under his belt, Ben Tynan is destined for big things in ONE Championship.

He has been able to perfectly capitalize on the opportunity to compete on the global stage with two impressive performances. Now, Tynan is targeting the very top of the division and will undoubtedly be set for a big fight next time out.

With one eye on ONE's upcoming shows in the United States and one on the heavyweight world champion, Anatoly Malykhin, Tynan finds himself in exciting and unprecedented times for his career.

