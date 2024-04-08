WATCH: Canadian big man Ben Tynan's thunderous ground-and-pound finish of Duke Didier at ONE Fight Night 21 in Bangkok

ONE Championship's brightest stars came out to play last Friday, April 5 and few others shone as bright as rising heavyweight MMA star Ben Tynan.

For the undercard of ONE Fight Night 21, 'Vanilla Thunder' entered the Circle against Duke Didier in what fans expected to be an exciting clash of powerful heavyweights.

Tynan had already dazzled fans in his debut against Kang Ji Won late last year with a submission finish and was out to do the same against 'The Duke of Canberra'.

However, Didier sought to bring the fight to the ground and gain top position on Tynan, which he would succeed in, but the Elevation Fight Team fighter was able to hold him off.

The turning point came shortly after they got back to their feet as Tynan dropped Didier with a short elbow in the clinch and Tynan immediately started raining down loaded blows with his hands, forcing referee Herb Dean to call a stop to the match just a little bit after the midway point.

Ben Tynan takes home performance bonus at ONE Fight Night 21.

Putting on a show for the fans has a lot of rewards for athletes that do so and Tynan certainly earned it at ONE Fight Night 21 for his stunning TKO of Didier.

The 30-year-old is but one of the three competitors on the card to receive a $50,000 performance bonus, with the other two being submission grappling world champions Tye and Kade Ruotolo.

Such a performance will surely have many more fans wanting to tune in to his future fights and after his rousing outing against Didier, it would not be a surprise to see him fight an established veteran in his next bout.

