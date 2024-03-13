"Surprised MMA fighters don’t learn this" - Fans react as former UFC champ learns how to work the speed bag

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson is learning to work with the speed bag.

'Rampage' is set to take on former WBO heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs in a crossover boxing match on June 1. Recently, he shared a video on his Instagram of Riddick Bowe teaching him to work with a speed bag in preparation for the fight.

Boxers have used the speed bag for a long time to improve hand-eye coordination, speed, accuracy, and mental focus. However, it's not extensively used in MMA training.

In the caption to his post, 'Rampage' took a jab at boxers for not attempting to learn MMA techniques while admitting that Briggs might troll him for the apparent lack of experience with the speed bag:

"A big ups to the big homie @riddickbowe for showing me how to work the speed bag. I know Shannon is gonna try to troll me, but I don’t see boxers learning MMA."

Fans shared their thoughts on the 48-year-old working with the speed bag in the comments section.

One fan commented:

"Surprised MMA fighters don’t learn this."

Another commented:

"His boxing is really good but he never learned the speed bag. Shows it doesn’t help you."

"Not all of us can do that," wrote one fan.

"These MMA fighters always want to box boxers," another fan wrote.

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's career trajectory since leaving the UFC

Quinton Jackson parted ways with the UFC in 2013 following back-to-back losses against Jon Jones, Ryan Bader, and Glover Teixeira.

In his post-UFC career, 'Rampage' has primarily competed under the Bellator umbrella. He won season 10 of the Bellator Light Heavyweight Tournament by defeating Mohammed Lawal in May 2014.

Jackson briefly returned to the UFC for a one-off fight against Fabio Maldonado amid a strained relationship with Bellator over contractual issues. However, he sorted out the differences with Bellator and fought under the promotion's banner four more times.

'Rampage' lost to MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko by TKO in December 2019. This was the last fight on his Bellator contract and the 45-year-old has been a free agent ever since.

The former UFC 205-pound champion last competed in Fight Circus in a two-on-two Siamese boxing match in April 2023. Jackson, who teamed with Bob Sapp, defeated Jon Nutt and a person named Woodey via third-round knockout.

The upcoming fight against Shannon Briggs will mark his professional boxing debut.