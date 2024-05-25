"Suspended" Arman Tsarukyan unable to serve as backup fighter for Islam Makahchev vs. Dustin Poirier title fight at UFC 302, per reports

It appears as though Arman Tsarukyan will be unable to serve as the potential backup fighter for the lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier. The bout is scheduled to headline UFC 302, which takes place next Saturday.

There was speculation that the No.1-ranked lightweight would be a suitable backup, considering he is coming off a win over former champion Charles Oliveira. He initially turned down the opportunity to challenge Makhachev as it was not enough time to prepare, but that didn't stop fans from assuming he'd be a potential backup.

According to reports, that won't be happening as the 27-year-old has been deemed ineligible to serve as the backup. Championship Rounds tweeted a report that Tsarukyan is unable to accept that opportunity if it arose because of what transpired during his walkout at UFC 300. They wrote:

"Arman Tsarukyan is unable to be the backup fighter for Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier at #UFC302 due to a suspension he is currently facing for punching a fan during his walkout at #UFC300."

Is Arman Tsarukyan the next UFC lightweight title contender?

Despite the suspension that was handed down to Arman Tsarukyan, he is still believed to be the next in line for a UFC lightweight title shot.

The 27-year-old's bout against former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 300 was promoted as a title eliminator. He went on to earn a split decision victory, which solidified his No.1 ranking in the division.

Based on his win over a former champion and impressive winning streak, it appears as though Tsarukyan could challenge the winner of Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier. He has history with the reigning champion as he lost to the Dagestani in 2019, so a rematch would be intriguing because of their career trajectory since then.

