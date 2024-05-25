Kevin Holland reacts to Ian Garry vs. Michael Page fight announcement: "I hope he beat him worse than he did me"

Kevin Holland has always been a fighter who loses with class, even in the biggest moments of his career. The 31-year-old is known for his witty trash talk but once again showed his humble side to fans while reacting to recent fight news.

As a part of a string of news posted to social media on May 24, Dana White announced that Ian Machado Garry would be fighting on the same card as Conor McGregor for the first time in his career at UFC 303 against Michael 'Venom' Page.

Page debuted in the promotion at UFC 299 with a win over Holland, who reacted to the news by commenting on Instagram. In a comedic fashion unique to his personality, 'Trailblazer' commented:

"I hope he beat him worse [than] he did me"

Kevin Holland reacts to Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page being added to UFC 303 [via @ufc on Instagram]

Holland was favored to beat the debuting 'MVP' but could only land 29 significant strikes on the karate-style striker while managing just 4:22 of control time on two official takedowns.

Through three rounds, Page's movement and awkward striking proved to be too much for Holland to handle, winning a unanimous decision.

Ian Garry vs. Michael 'Venom' Page preview

Neither Ian Machado Garry nor Michael Page have been in the UFC for very long but both will have top 15 rankings when they meet in the octagon at UFC 303.

After months of rumors circling an alleged agreed-upon fight, Garry and Page will be a part of the International Fight Week pay-per-view on June 29, headlined by Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.

Expand Tweet

Garry, 26, is already in the top 10 with a 14-0 record, including 7-0 in the UFC. Despite struggling in moments early in his promotional run, Garry has put together consecutive wins over veterans Daniel Rodriguez, Neil Magny, and Geoff Neal.

As an Irish native, Garry has drawn several comparisons to McGregor, whom he has openly admitted to being his idol.

Page has had a much more proven track record entering the matchup but has spent the majority of his 24-fight career with Bellator. 'Venom' has never been a champion but has long been one of the most popular fighters in MMA.