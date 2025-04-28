"Swedish power!" - Fans in pure awe of former champ Zebaztian Kadestam's brutish power in KO highlights reel

Former ONE welterweight MMA world champion Zebaztian Kadestam can proudly boast of a seven-win resume in ONE Championship, with all of his wins coming via knockout. Since his promotional debut in May 2017, fans have been well aware that Kadestam's power can turn any opponent's lights out.

Ahead of his much-anticipated return to the ONE Circle this Friday, May 2, at ONE Fight Night 31, the world's largest martial arts promotion compiled all of his knockouts in one Instagram post to remind fans of what they can expect from 'The Bandit' inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Check out the post below:

In the comments section, fans acknowledged his stunning power, writing:

"Swedish power!"

"Time to get the belt back 🔥"

"Lmao, he got folded like a lawn chair 😂😂😂"

"What a killer. A fighter actually utilising the sharp elbows as baseball bats. You don't see it enough in my opinion 😲"

"Bandit is the killer, this guy has dangerous adrenaline rush."

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

The 34-year-old's next opponent in the promotion will be Isi Fitikefu, who is currently trending upwards after winning his last two bouts, highlighted by a first-round submission of Valmir Da Silva in April 2023.

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Isi Fitikefu feeling the positive jitters ahead of all-important Zebaztian Kadestam showdown

With the winner moving one step closer towards potentially challenging ONE welterweight and lightweight MMA world champion Christian Lee for the 185-pound MMA crown, Isi Fitikefu is raring to test himself against Zebaztian Kadestam.

'Doxz' said as much in an interview with the promotion:

"Like, it gives you butterflies in your stomach because you know you're gonna get the best. And when the test is higher, then you rise to the occasion as well."

