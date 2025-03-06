"Sweetheart" Sabrina Carpenter invited to Black Forge Inn by Conor McGregor in the wake of the singer seemingly throwing shade at Barry Keoghan

Sabrina Carpenter has seemingly dissed Barry Keoghan, following which she got invited by Conor McGregor to the Black Forge Inn. The American singer and Keoghan dated for almost a year before breaking up.

The 25-year-old pop sensation started her Short n' Sweet tour of Europe and the UK from Ireland. It is scheduled to culminate in Amsterdam later this month. Carpenter's show at 3Arena in Dublin caught McGregor's attention. She made a subliminal reference to Keoghan, following which McGregor extended his invitation to her.

Taking to his Instagram stories, McGregor posted a picture of Carpenter while inviting her along with her team to his famous pub. 'The Notorious' captioned the story:

"Sabrina out sweetheart we are in @blackforgeinn this evening if you and your team wish for a nice meal and drinks after your big show. Proper Irish dining experience, I would love to look after. We will look after you all! Hope you are enjoying Ireland @sabrinacarpenter."

[Screenshot courtesy: @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]

When Logan Paul dissed Conor McGregor after sharing a bus ride to Donald Trump's Presidential inauguration

Conor McGregor, Logan, and Jake Paul shared a bus ride while traveling to President Donald Trump's inauguration. The Paul brothers and McGregor are involved in regular online back-and-forths.

'The Notorious' also speculated an exhibition boxing match with 'The Maverick' in India. Before there could have been an official announcement of the speculated bout, the trio ended up together on the bus. The 29-year-old WWE superstar spoke about his experience in the bus with McGregor on his Impaulsive with Logan Paul podcast:

"McGregor was very respectful, I mean... cracked out the guy's got issues... He's so entertaining, but like how he's so much energy at 7:30 a.m. Theo Von said he got a zyn lodges in his brain. He's permanently wired.... He looked sober at that time, it confused all of us. I'll say, I watched that footage of Conor talking s*it to us, he said that he's gonna slap me, Jake, and KSI, and then you can see me and Jake belly laugh."

McGregor continued:

"We were fully laughing like what he used to be like, one of the scariest baddest men on the planet and as a person I used to be a big fan of Conor McGregor like back in the day how he pioneered the crossover boxing all that stuff. I watched it back, I actually felt sad, I was like dude this is a statement that at one point would have actually made us feel fear. Now two YouTubers are laughing at a washed out cracked out fighter who is unhinged and there's no truth in what he is saying."

Check out Logan Paul's comments on Conor McGregor below (1:15):

