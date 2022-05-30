"He doesn't pack a punch whatsoever" - T.J. Dillashaw calls Aljamain Sterling a non-threatening fighter, breaks down Petr Yan fight

T.J. Dillashaw isn't too worried about Aljamain Sterling's offensive game in a potential bantamweight title clash down the line.

The 36-year-old is likely to challenge 'Funk Master' for the title next. According to Dillashaw, Sterling is definitely a world-class fighter, but doesn't pose any serious threat to him inside the octagon.

The former champion explained that while preparing for a fight against Sterling, he would only have to worry about dealing with the reigning titleholder's strengths, which is his grappling game, instead of having to also worry about getting knocked out in the fight.

Sterling is known for his grappling prowess and knockouts aren't exactly his forte. Hence, Dillashaw feels he will be able to fearlessly strike with 'Funk Master' during the fight.

During a recent interaction with Submission Radio, T.J. Dillashaw stated:

"He's definitely got his strengths with fighting, he's awkward and what not, right, but he's just not very threatening. I could f***ing go in there and fight him with my hands down and not worry about getting knocked out because he doesn't pack a punch whatsoever. So it's not a very nerve-wracking fight to go into [and] think about the worst things that can happen is, you know, and Sterling's not that guy so this is [about] dealing with what he does good to be honest [but], you know, he's a world champion, you can't take that away from him."

T.J. Dillashaw expected Petr Yan to defeat Aljamain Sterling in rematch, explains mistakes 'No Mercy' made

T.J. Dillashaw expected Petr Yan to defeat Aljamain Sterling in their rematch at UFC 273 back in April. Seated cageside for the pay-per-view event, Dillashaw revealed he thought the Russian would win the co-main event and call him out, but that clearly wasn't the case.

Dillashaw claimed that 'No Mercy' made a lot of errors in the fight and showed flaws in his game. After Sterling took Yan's back during the fight, Dillashaw claimed that the Russian was thinking about not getting finished instead of trying to reverse positions and win the fight.

He also pointed out that Yan ended up exposing his back both times when he got taken down in the fight, allowing Sterling to control him on the ground for almost the entirety of two frames. T.J. Dillashaw said:

"I definitely expected Yan to win, you know, I was there to wait for Yan to call me out. Yan made some big mistakes and showed a lot of holes in his game. It was crazy to me that he could not get out of the body triangle, [and was] going the wrong direction and pretty much just focusing on not getting finished rather than winning."

