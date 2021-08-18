'To say you're a champion off a DQ is just crazy'- T.J. Dillashaw disregards Aljamain Sterling as the rightful champion

T.J. Dillashaw is among a legion of MMA faithful who have a bone to pick with Aljamain Sterling. The Jamaican usurped Petr Yan's throne after getting hit with an illegal knee by him. The subsequent disqualification earned Aljamain Sterling UFC bantamweight gold, something that never sat right with T.J. Dillashaw.

In a recent sit-down with Submission Radio's Kacper Rosolowski and Denis Shkuratov, T.J. Dillashaw offered his two cents on the whole Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan DQ fiasco.

"That was an illegal knee. It's so hard to accept the belt that way. It's so hard to be the champion. Maybe I can accept if it wasn't a title fight, yeah you get the win. But to say you're a champion off a disqualification is just crazy. I do say that Yan deserved to lose the fight because he did something blatantly illegal. But I wouldn't that in my mind Sterling is the champion," admitted T.J. Dillashaw.

Is T.J. Dillashaw right to dismiss Aljamain Sterling's triumph?

Aljamain Sterling's rise to the UFC bantamweight throne was dubious to say the least. Although the journey wasn't glorious, the destination is one that every fighter covets.

The clash between Sterling and Yan at UFC 259 marked the first time a UFC title changed hands following a DQ. It was an unprecedented event that was always likely to court controversy.

The fact that Petr Yan was dominating until that knee did no favors to any argument the 'Funk Master' intends to make. What's more, the Serra-Longo Fight Team product was seen sporting a wide smile with the freshly-minted title slung over his shoulder. None of this paints a distinguished picture for the champ.

However, one must consider the journey that Sterling charted before finding his way to the top. Coming off of a series of five wins on the trot, the 'Funk Master' worked his way up the rankings to contend for the title. This streak should be taken into consideration by any rival preparing to dismiss his title credentials.

