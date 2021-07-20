T.J. Dillashaw explains why he believes Cory Sandhagen is a tougher test than Dominick Cruz

Like most UFC bantamweights, T.J. Dillashaw was unable to get past the elusive Dominick Cruz. However, he believes fighting his former teammate Cory Sandhagen will be an even more challenging test to pass.

The former bantamweight champion revealed that he trained with Sandhagen at Elevation Fight Team to prepare for Cruz due to the similarity in their styles. Speaking with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Dillashaw said:

"I used Cory a lot in my Cruz fight because of his footwork and his motion stuff. I was in Colorado so I used him at my camp as much as I could with him wanting to show up."

However, Dillashaw expects to see a better version of Sandhagen when they meet in the main event of UFC Vegas 32. The former champion then explained why he believes Sandhagen is better than Cruz, the man he was unable to defeat:

"Cruz has got good timing and he's got good unorthodox movement. But Cory's got movement with purpose. He's got a lot more purpose behind his movement so you gotta be aware of that."

Watch the interview below:

At UFC Vegas 32, T.J. Dillashaw will return from a 30-month layoff. He was suspended by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) due to a failed drug test.

T.J. Dillashaw vs. Cory Sandhagen title eliminator

Whoever comes out victorious out of T.J. Dillashaw vs. Cory Sandhagen is expected to earn a bantamweight title shot. First, reigning champion Aljamain Sterling and former champion Petr Yan need to settle their controversial feud.

Sterling became the first fighter to win a UFC title due to disqualification after former titleholder Yan hit him with an illegal knee during their title fight. The bantamweight title picture is currently in limbo as Sterling recovers from undergoing neck surgery. When he returns, Yan is slated to get his rematch.

T.J. Dillashaw, however, made a bold claim during his conversation with former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub. The California native insisted:

“This is the real title fight. Watching Aljamain and Petr fight, I wasn’t very impressed. I know Aljamain beat Cory but I wasn’t impressed with that performance. I think this is the real title fight, I get to come out and prove myself and there’s some pressure, for sure.”

Watch the video below:

Sportskeeda MMA: News, Updates, Biographies, Fight schedule, BTS, 360 Coverage. Like Now

Edited by Avinash Tewari