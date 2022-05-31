T.J. Dillashaw says title fight against Aljamain Sterling is "definitely happening"

T.J. Dillashaw has claimed that he is next in line to fight Aljamain Sterling for the title.

Following his successful title defense against Petr Yan at UFC 273 in April, 'Funk Master' called out Dillashaw. Although the timeline for the fight hasn't been fixed yet, the former two-time titleholder believes that the fight is "definitely happening" next.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



"If anyone's mentally weak, it's that guy. The guy needed steroids. ... I can't wait to punch him in the face." Aljamain Sterling blasts T.J. Dillashaw ahead of a potential title bout."If anyone's mentally weak, it's that guy. The guy needed steroids. ... I can't wait to punch him in the face." #UFC273 Aljamain Sterling blasts T.J. Dillashaw ahead of a potential title bout."If anyone's mentally weak, it's that guy. The guy needed steroids. ... I can't wait to punch him in the face." #UFC273 https://t.co/y2N4XqLmJW

During a recent conversation with Brendan Schaub on The Schaub Show, Dillashaw spoke about a potential bantamweight title fight against Aljamain Sterling, saying:

"That's just what's up next. I mean, you can't go and call me out like that and then try to run from it. So, it' definitely gonna be happening. I'm the right man for the job, it's just about figuring out when now."

Watch Dillashaw's conversation with Schaub below:

Although he's not begun a full-fledged training camp yet, Dillashaw is keeping himself in shape and training regularly so that he can seamlessly transition into a fight camp regime when the bout agreement is signed.

Marlon Vera explains why T.J. Dillashaw should be next in line to fight Aljamain Sterling

UFC bantamweight contender Marlon Vera also believes that T.J. Dillashaw has earned the right to fight for the title next.

Despite former champion Henry Cejudo expressing a desire to step out of retirement to fight for the strap, Vera thinks that the 36-year-old should be next in line.

In his return fight last year, Dillashaw emerged victorious over Cory Sandhagen on the scorecards.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



That's as good as it gets between Sandhagen and Dillashaw, what a fight! WE MAY HAVE JUST SEEN A FIGHT OF THE YEAR LADIES AND GENTLEMEN.That's as good as it gets between Sandhagen and Dillashaw, what a fight! #UFCVegas32 WE MAY HAVE JUST SEEN A FIGHT OF THE YEAR LADIES AND GENTLEMEN. 👏That's as good as it gets between Sandhagen and Dillashaw, what a fight! #UFCVegas32 https://t.co/eF2FgqfZX6

Cejudo, on the other hand, retired from the sport following his win over Dominick Cruz back in 2020 and hasn't competed since. With that said, Vera feels that it makes sense for Dillashaw to fight Sterling next.

During a conversation with The Schmo, 'Chito' stated:

"I guess T.J. is the next one because he's coming off a win, you know. Cejudo's been out for a couple years eating too much candy, I guess. You got to give the fight to the guy that is fighting, you know, the guy that is working."

Watch the interview below:

