Tabatha Ricci's favorite things: The UFC star reveals what she loves off the mats

Tabatha Ricci recently opened up about some of her favorite things outside of fighting as her bout with Gillian Robertson approaches.

While speaking to MMA Mania's Alex Behunin, Ricci revealed what some of her favorite hobbies, foods, and inspirational quotes. It has been a popular series for Behunin as he looks to humanize the fighters and show that they are relatable outside of their profession.

In terms of fighting, 'Baby Shark' noted that she is a fan of UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey. Like many female athletes, especially female fighters, the current WWE superstar was viewed as a trailblazer during her MMA career for being one of the fighters that put women's MMA at the forefront. She mentioned that 'Rowdy' is her favorite athlete and her favorite fight the former women's bantamweight champion's octagon debut, when she defeated Liz Carmouche at UFC 157.

Aside from fighting, the 28-year-old noted that her favorite foods are Japanese, Thai, and Italian food, and is a big fan of pizza. Her favorite film is Titanic, while her favorite TV show is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. When she's not fighting or training, the Brazilian's favorite hobbies are skateboarding and surfing.

Ricci will look to continue extend her winning streak and continue to ascend the strawweight rankings.

Tabatha Ricci wants to be in the top-10 by the end of 2023

Tabatha Ricci has big aspirations for herself as she hopes to get into the top-10 of the strawweight division by the end of the year.

While speaking to Vibe 105.5FM Toronto, the No.15 ranked UFC strawweight mentioned that she isn't in a rush but would like to be ranked in the top-10 when 2023 comes to a close, saying:

"I'm not in the rush. You know, I still wanna get more experience as I can inside the octagon and UFC. So, we [my team] don't have a name, we don't look for like for specific girl that we want to fight, but I do wanna try to get in the top-10 this year."

Depending on what transpires in her bout with Gillian Robertson this Saturday, Tabatha Ricci's aspirations are realistic as she could at the very least get herself close to the top-10 should she remain active.

