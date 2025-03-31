“Tactics to stop Adriano’s ground game” - Yuya Wakamatsu details his fight plan in historic title-winning display at ONE 172

Japanese martial arts star Yuya Wakamatsu left no stone unturned in his mission to create history at ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena.

His decision paid off quite remarkably, as the No. 2-ranked contender produced an upset of the ages to finish top-ranked Adriano Moraes at 3:39 of their contest and claim the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world championship.

Looking back on the finish and his plans heading into fight night, Yuya Wakamatsu admitted that the main focus of his strategy was to prevent the American Top Team and Constrictor Team warrior from implementing his usual BJJ-heavy game.

Even if the finish did not come, 'Little Piranha' admits he was ready to fight for full five rounds against the Brazilian as he told My Navi News recently:

"As far as countermeasures go, there were tactics to stop Adriano's ground game. Also, there was the possibility of winning by decision."

Wakamatsu's triumph in Saitama, Japan, earned him his fourth successive win after he saw off Gilbert Nakatani (via unanimous decision), Danny Kingad (via unanimous decision), and Xie Wei (via first-round TKO), over the past year and a half.

The Tribe Tokyo MMA athlete, who improved his slate to 19-6, also pocketed a US$50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Watch the full interview here:

Fight fans who missed any of the action can relive the entire ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card via replay at watch.onefc.com.

Yuya Wakamatsu dedicates world title win in Saitama to his loving mum

Yuya Wakamatsu never forgets the sacrifices his mum made throughout his journey to the top of the mixed martial arts realm.

Shortly after laying his hands on 26 pounds of gold inside the legendary venue, the 30-year-old tipped his hat to his mum for being his backbone of support and dedicated his historic achivement to her.

Wakamatsu told circle-side color commentator Mitch Chilson:

"First of all, mom, thank you. I'm so grateful for the 30 years of life I've had. And to the two people gave birth to me. That's all I've got to say on this huge stage, I'm very happy."

