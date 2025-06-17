Tagir Khalilov impressed by Liao Shixu’s ‘big heart’ in dominant ONE Fight Night 32 win: “He has a big future”

32-year-old Azerbaijani-Russian Muay Thai star 'Samingpri' Tagir Khalilov has nothing but good things to say about fallen Chinese opponent, 19-year-old Liao Shixu.

Khalilov turned in an impressive performance, defeating Liao via three-round unanimous decision in the opening bout at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video last week.

Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post in a recent interview, Khalilov had some nice words for his Chinese foe.

'Samingpri' said:

"Yes, really. This kid is so young, and he has a big future in his career. He has a chance to be a champion also. He has a big heart."

The victory over Khalilov snapped a two-fight skid for the Azerbaijani-Russian star, and puts him back in the win column.

ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video was broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last June 7th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Tagir Khalilov has ONE Championship gold on his mind after ONE Fight Night 32 win

Azerbaijani-Russian veteran Tagir Khalilov has renewed his dreams of ONE Championship gold following his latest victory.

Khalilov says he is willing to face anyone the promotion puts in the ring with him, but he's focused on earning a shot at the world title in the near future.

He told Nick Atkin:

"I have no worries. I don’t care. Why not? I don’t care who’s next. I just want to fight, climb up, and, of course, like everyone here, I want to be the champion."

Needless to say, Khalilov certainly needs another big win in order to bring him closer to the division's throne.

