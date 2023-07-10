Tagir Khalilov says he’s getting closer to a title fight with each knockout win

Russian striking savant Tagir Khalilov has been on a quest for 26 pounds of gold from the moment he joined ONE Championship in 2021.

That once unattainable pipe dream can turn into reality, if he pulls off a stunning upset against Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the main event of ONE Fight Night 12 on July 14 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Not one to settle for moral victories, ‘Samingpri’ made it clear that he plans to add the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion to his list of knockout victims.

“No big changes as such since the last fight. Well, of course, the only change is that I won again by knockout and got closer to the title fight, which I am waiting for so much,” he told the promotion in an exclusive interview.

While Khalilov is not underestimating Superlek by any means, he admits looking at the grand scheme of things.

After all, a victory over the seemingly unbeatable Thai will skyrocket his stock atop the rankings.

Moreso, it will likely set him up for a coveted rematch with Superlek’s compatriot Rodtang for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

Khalilov put on a valiant effort against ‘The Iron Man’ back in ONE: Fists of Fury in 2021, albeit dropping a close split decision verdict.

Following a second straight setback against Denis Puric at ONE 162 last year, he returned with a vengeance courtesy of devastating knockout victories over Thai fighters Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi and Black Panther at ONE Friday Fights.

If Khalilov does the unthinkable and becomes the first fighter to finish Superlek in ONE Championship, then that Rodtang rematch is as good as his.

