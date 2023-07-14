Tagir Khalilov shares why he is successful against Thai fighters: “I know how to work with them”

Self-proclaimed 'Thai Killer’ Tagir Khalilov believes he has discovered the blueprint to beat the Thailand natives in “The Art of Eight Limbs’.

In less than 24 hours, the Russian will look to live up to the fearsome moniker by slaying perhaps the mightiest Thai beast of them all, Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The pair of flyweight headhunters will trade heavy leather in the main event of ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov on Prime Video at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on July 14.

Khalilov, who hails from Yekaterinburg, Russia, has dealt with a multitude of proud Thai warriors in his career.

In his promotional debut, ‘Samingpri’ even took on the seemingly indestructible Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE: Fists of Fury. While he ultimately lost a razor-close split decision to the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai king, Khalilov made a name for himself for pushing Rodtang to the brink, despite accepting the match on just a week’s notice.

Since then, ‘Samingpri’ has recorded back-to-back knockout victories at ONE Friday Fights over highly-touted Thai fighters. He bested Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi and Black Panther in front of their hometown fans.

Now, Khalilov wants to do the unthinkable and hand Superlek his first taste of defeat in Muay Thai under the ONE banner.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post prior to the event, the 30-year-old explained why he has Thai fighters all figured out:

“You know these Thai fighters are more comfortable for me because I know how to work with them, I work with more footwork, my style is more kickboxing style, and also I train in clinching, elbows, and knees. But I think I have the power in my hand.”

Here's the full interview:

Since Khalilov developed his skills outside of Thailand, he does have a distinct style that is quite opposite to that of native Muay Thai practitioners.

A kickboxer at heart, the Russian loves using low kicks to set up his remarkable hands that pack a ton of power.

Let’s see if Khalilov can add Superlek to his list of victims at ONE Fight Night 12. The entire event will air live on US Primetime, free for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

