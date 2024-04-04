Taila Santos details "uncomfortable aspects" that led to her sudden UFC exit after razor-close title fight with Valentina Shevchenko 

Taila Santos is set to make her debut in the PFL this week. Her sudden exit from the UFC late last year raised eyebrows, with both sides remaining quiet on the details.

Now, as she gets ready for her upcoming fight, the Brazilian has shed light on the "uncomfortable aspect" that led to her departure from the biggest MMA promotions.

She told Danny Segura:

"I was in the UFC, but I wasn’t very happy Everything started when I fought for the belt against Valentina [Shevchenko]. I won that fight, and it was one of the first tough fights Valentina had ever had in her career...So many people wanted to see the rematch, and the fans were asking for it. I believe I deserved the rematch, the opportunity, but it didn’t happen.”

While the lack of a rematch was a sticking point for Santos, it wasn't the sole reason. She also alluded to frustrations with the UFC's scheduling practices:

“There were also some uncomfortable aspects around dates and the calendar, I would fight once, and then there would be no dates, and I would have to wait, and there were just so many delays. There wasn’t a calendar. It was a lot of waiting after each fight, and I wasn’t happy. So I just chose to fight out my contract and not renew.” [h/t MMA Junkie]

Check out Taila Sanots' interview below:

Now in the PFL, Santos sees a different future. The PFL's unique season format, featuring a clear path to the championship and a lucrative $1 million prize, appears to be a better fit for the Brazilian fighter.

Santos will enter the PFL cage this Thursday, taking on Ilara Joanne in the opening round of the 2024 PFL women's flyweight season.

Taila Santos' career in the UFC

Taila Santos' career in the UFC was a mix of impressive wins and setbacks. Debuting in 2019, she initially stumbled with a split decision loss but quickly bounced back with victories over Molly McCann and Gillian Robertson.

Santos displayed a well-rounded skillset, combining strong wrestling with a dangerous ground game. This dominance earned her a shot against veteran Roxanne Modafferi, against whom she secured a unanimous decision win.

The following fight saw Santos rise even further, defeating Joanne Wood with a first-round rear-naked choke and earning a Performance Of The Night bonus.

However, her momentum stalled when she challenged the seemingly invincible Valentina Shevchenko for the flyweight title in 2022. Despite a valiant effort, Santos fell short by a split decision.

Expand Tweet

Further misfortune followed. A late withdrawal from a main event due to her cornermen's visa denial last February hampered her progress.

Her return in August 2023 saw her lose another close decision to Erin Blanchfield in Singapore, which also turned out to be her last fight in the promotion.

