Concerns are mounting over the potential influence of controversial figure Andrew Tate on certain segments of young individuals in the wake of a gut-wrenching tragedy in Croydon, where a 15-year-old schoolgirl was fatally stabbed during the morning rush hour.

Tate has gained notoriety for his views on toxic masculinity and has found a following among those who identify with the incel subculture. This subculture comprises individuals who claim to be involuntary celibates and often share their grievances and frustrations online. Tate's views seemingly pandering to this community have raised questions about whether his teachings have played a role in some disturbing acts.

The horrifying incident unfolded when the schoolgirl, a student at the Old Palace of John Whitgift Independent Girls' School, lost her life in a shocking act of violence. A 17-year-old boy has since been arrested in connection with the incident.

Eyewitnesses reported a chilling sequence of events, where a disagreement between the two youngsters escalated dramatically. A witness described the assailant brandishing a long knife with a jagged edge, leading to the fatal stabbing, sending shockwaves through the community.

The tragedy has prompted some to draw connections between Andrew Tate's teachings and the encouragement of violent behavior among impressionable youths. Critics argue that Tate's rhetoric, which often fosters resentment and anger towards women and society, can contribute to a toxic mindset among certain individuals.

On the other front, Tate's fervent fanbase has risen in staunch defense of the polarizing influencer, vehemently rejecting the idea that young men are undergoing radicalization through his teachings and discrediting the notion that young girls are suffering the consequences of any resulting violence. One fan wrote:

"Why am I seeing people blaming Andrew Tate for this? Pull up any piece of Content where he has said Stab women if they reject your advances? You lot really be saying anything for the NPC agenda."

'Cobra's younger brother Tristan wrote:

"If young boys listened to Andrew Tate this would not happen. Stoicism. Emotional control. Self-accountability. Andrew Tate is not dangerous, a society lacking what he teaches is what’s dangerous."

Fans come out in defense of Tate [Via X]

Survey uncovers surprising support for Andrew Tate amid human trafficking charges

A recent study by YouGov analysis has unveiled a surprising level of support for Andrew Tate, despite the grave human trafficking charges against him. The study, which focused on British young men, reveals that Tate's controversial views on relationships have garnered substantial backing within specific demographics.

According to the data, a remarkable 27% of British men aged 18-29 hold a favorable opinion of Tate, with an overwhelming 93% in this age group recognizing him.

Nevertheless, it's worth emphasizing that Tate remains an unpopular figure among the broader British population, especially women. Overall, less than 10% of the population aligns with his viewpoints.

