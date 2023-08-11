'Andrew Tate : The Man Who Groomed the World?' - Investigative documentary about influencer's global stardom set to release after four years of probe

Andrew Tate is undoubtedly among the most polarizing public figures in the world today. A viral sensation on popular social media platforms, he gained notoriety for promoting a dangerously aggressive form of masculinity among young men. Tate will now be the subject of an investigative documentary set to air on BBC Three.

Tate is no run-of-the-mill influencer, and the mere mention of his name is enough to set off heated arguments online. For context, Tate and his brother were arrested by Romania's anti-organized crime unit during a raid last year.

They have been charged with heinous crimes like rape, human trafficking, and conspiracy to form an organized syndicate to exploit women sexually.

The BBC documentary, 'Andrew Tate: The Man Who Groomed the World?' will reportedly look deeper at Tate's international sphere of influence. Investigative reporter Matt Shea and director Jamie Tahsin, who spearheaded the project, have spent four years researching Andrew Tate and his inner circle and are now eager to reveal their findings to the public.

In an official statement, Shea stated:

"We have now been investigating Andrew Tate and his inner circle for four years and are almost ready to reveal what we’ve uncovered. In this documentary, we uncover Tate’s global network, which spans multiple continents, affects potentially hundreds of victims, and ultimately seek to discover who is really behind Andrew Tate.” (via Variety.com)

The investigative documentary will be available to stream on August 31 on BBC Select via Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and the Roku Channel.

Fans react after Andrew Tate reveals his net worth while claiming to be ecstatic about finding money in old jeans

Andrew Tate recently posted a tweet potentially hinting at just how much money he has. As part of his gimmick, the influencer has adopted the persona of a high-rolling businessman and regularly shows off his extravagant lifestyle, which also helps package his message of embracing hyper-masculinity.

In a recent tweet, Tate expressed how happy he was at finding €3000 in a pair of old jeans despite being worth €500 million. Fans soon took to the post's comments section to share their thoughts on the former kickboxer's claims.

